Waterloo man pleads guilty to helping bury bodies in Arizona missing persons case

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Waterloo man charged with helping bury the bodies of a missing Arizona man and woman in Evansdale has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty.

Allan Thomas Tucker, 43, pleaded guilty to two counts of abuse of a corpse and 2nd degree theft on Monday. Tucker was sentenced to 30 years in prison with a 6-year mandatory minimum.

Tucker was charged with helping his son, Mitchell Mincks, 25, bury the bodies of Elissa Landry, 28, and her stepfather, David Batten, 45, who were reported missing from Arizona in April. Mincks, a former Waterloo resident, is facing two counts of 1st degree murder, along with several other charges in the deaths of his girlfriend, Landry and her stepfather.

Mincks had moved to Arizona after being released from federal prison in June 2019. The search for Landry and Batten went on for more than a month in both Arizona and around the Waterloo area. It wasn't until late May that the FBI, local authorities and Arizona investigators began searching the area of Timber Oak Road in Evansdale. That's where authorities found the bodies of Landry and Batten buried inside Landry's Subaru.

Besides the 1st degree murder charges, Mincks is also charged with two counts of concealment of a dead body, two counts of tampering with evidence, 1st degree burglary, theft of transportation, identity theft, credit card theft and weapons violations.