Watchdog: US nuclear dump facing space, staffing challenges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A nonpartisan congressional watchdog says the federal government’s underground nuclear waste dump could run out of room if the number of drums shipped to the New Mexico site keeps expanding or if a new method for measuring the waste is upended as part of a legal challenge. The Government Accountability Office in a recent report said better planning is needed at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant to avoid potential disruptions. The U.S. Energy Department estimates the facility’s existing physical space will be full around 2025. The agency faces a statutory limitation on how much waste can be entombed at the site.