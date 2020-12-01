UnityPoint Health names new CEO, head of UnityPoint Clinic operations

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- UnityPoint Health has announce two new executives, appointing the next Presidents and Chief Executive Officers of UnityPoint Health and UnityPoint Clinic.

Clay Holderman has been named the next President and CEO of UnityPoint Health. A press release from UnityPoint says Holderman was selected for his servant leadership approach, commitment to patient experience and transformative vision for the future of the health care system.

UnityPoint Health is the 13th largest nonprofit health system in the U.S. and includes 40 hospitals and more than 400 clinics across Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin. Based in West Des Moines, UnityPoint Health employs more than 30,000 workers.

Holderman currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Presbyterian Healthcare Services, the largest healthcare provider in New Mexico. He comes with more than 20 years of experience in investor-owned and not-for-profit healthcare leadership.

"Clay Holderman is a leader who believes in making a positive and lasting impact on the lives of those we are privileged to care for," Randy Easton, Chair of the UnityPoint Health Board of Directors said. "It was quickly evident Clay has that unique combination of a values-oriented mindset coupled with a transformative vision for the future."

Holderman earned a Master of Business Administration from Colorado State University. His first priority as President and CEO will be workforce recovery efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as team member and provider wellness, according to the news release.

Interim CEO Sue Thompson will continue to serve in her role until Holderman comes on board. He is expected to join the organization in February 2021.

Dr. Sanjeeb Khatua has been named the next President and CEO of UnityPoint Clinic. He was selected based on his dynamic leadership experience, passion for medical group practice and ability to integrate with a health system vision and strategy, according to the announcement.

As President and CEO of UnityPoint Clinic, Khatua will oversee more than 1,100 providers at more than 400 clinics across Iowa, Wisonsin, and Illinois. UnityPoint Clinic provides services in family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, OB/GYN, surgery, cardiology and a variety of other specialty services, working with hospitals and home health agencies to provide patient-centered, coordinated care.

Khatua currently works at Edward Elmhurst Health, an integrated health delivery system in Chicago. He serves as the Executive Vice President, Chief Physician Executive and President of Edward Health Ventures. Khatua earned his medical degree at Medical University of Silesia in Poland.

"Dr. Khatua is an innovative, transformational thinker with a proven track record for achieving and executing on operational and financial key performance indicators while improving quality and outcomes," Dr. Andrea White, Chair of the UnityPoint Clinic Board of Directors said. "His commitment to strong partnerships between physicians and health system leadership will be an incredible asset to UnityPoint Clinic, and we also deeply appreciate his enthusiasm for a values-driven culture."

Khatua will work with UnityPoint Clinic leadership to focus on advancing physician and provider leadership and development and ongoing clinical transformation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Khatua to our UnityPoint Health family," Dr. Dave Williams, Chief Clinical Officer of UnityPoint Health said. "As our organization continues to confront the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, we remain focused on delivering the best possible patient care to the patients and communities we serve."

Khatua is expected to assume the role on January 5, 2021.