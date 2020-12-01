Tuesday Morning Frost

If you were up early this morning you got to see most things covered with frost. Morning low temperatures were near 10 degrees in eastern Iowa. Between 6-8 AM is when the temperatures were the coldest. Here are the weather observations from Tuesday.

A clear sky, no wind, and cold temperatures made it ideal for frost to form. If you get close to the frost you can see the ice crystals. Here are a few pictures of the frost on a wooden deck. I wish I had he equipment to get a time lapse on how this frost grew. There were some pretty tall pieces of ice.

Frost comes in different forms. Snowcrystals.com as a great look at all the different type of frost.