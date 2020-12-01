TRACKING: Sunshine and seasonable temperatures

Today: It is going to be a sunny and seasonable start to December. After a frosty start this morning, temperatures rebound to the middle and upper 30s this afternoon, with a light northwest wind up to about 5 mph or so.

Tonight: Clear and cold once again tonight with low temperatures in the teens and a light wind.

Tuesday: Are quiet weather pattern continues with a mostly sunny sky and temperatures reaching the lower 40s. There will be a northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Rest of the week through the weekend: The overall trend is near or above average temperatures and dry weather. There may be a slight chance of rain or snow later next week.