TRACKING: Quiet through the weekend

Tonight: You can see the space station this evening. The sky remains clear overnight with low temperatures a few degrees warmer than Tuesday morning. Lows drop into the mid and upper teens with no wind.

Wednesday: Another day with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures warm into the low 40s with a gentle north breeze.

Wednesday Night: The quiet weather continues with a mostly clear sky. Lows drop to near 20.

Thursday: Not much change in the weather. Sunshine continues with highs near 40. The wind is light from the northwest.

Friday-Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy weather continues with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. The wind is relatively light from the northwest at 5-15 mph each day.