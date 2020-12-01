TRACKING: More sunshine and seasonable temps

Today: Sunny skies will span across all of Eastern Iowa today! Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer, compared to yesterday, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Normal high temperatures for this time of the year should be around 37 degrees. That means, even though it's cold, we are on track for seasonable temperatures.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, with a light wind for tonight. Low temperatures will be in the teens.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies for Wednesday. Northwest winds will be from 5-10 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies for Wednesday night. Low temperatures will be in the low 20s.

Thursday: Expect partly cloudy skies for Thursday, as a system passes to the south of our state. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s further south.

Temperatures will continue to be near seasonal through the rest of the work week. The warmest day in the 10 Day Forecast looks to be on Saturday, with highs near the mid 40s.