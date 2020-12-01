Suspect snatches $24K from Pennsylvania casino

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) --

Police say a man who asked to use a phone made off with approximately $24,000 from a casino in Pennsylvania.

The heist took place around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday at Harrah's Casino in Chester.

Police say the suspect asked an employee in the area where customers bet on horse races if he could use the phone.

The employee was counting cash from a money drawer.

Police say the employee turned away for a moment and the suspect grabbed the cash and took off.

Police plan to review surveillance video.

The investigation is ongoing.