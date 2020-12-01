Starbucks offering free coffee to frontline workers in December

(NBC) -- Starbucks is giving back to frontline workers for the whole month of December.

Customers with jobs that help keep others safe during this pandemic can get a free tall brewed coffee, hot or iced.

Those eligible for the perk include doctors, nurses, paramedics, pharmacists, dispatchers, firefighters, police officers, dentists, dental hygienists, mental health workers, hospital staffers, those in housekeeping and security and active-duty military members.