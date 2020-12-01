Second Iowa prison worker with COVID-19 dies

CLARINDA, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Department of Corrections reports a second prison worker has died with COVID-19.

The department says a staff member from the Clarinda Correctional Facility died on November 28. No other information about the staffer has been released. The first prison worker who died with COVID-19, passed away on November 16. That employee worked at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville.

So far, 10 inmates across the state have died from COVID-19-related complications. Five inmates from the Anamosa State Penitentiary and three from the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility have died from COVID-19 complications. One inmate each at the Clarinda Correctional Facility and the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville have died after contracting the virus.

Statewide, at least 3,341 inmates and 514 prison staff members have come down with the virus as of Tuesday afternoon. An overwhelming majority of those cases have occurred over the last month or so, according to data tracked by The Marshall Project.

Danny Homan, President of The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Council 61, State Representative Wes Breckenridge (D-Newton) and State Senator Rich Taylor (D-Mount Pleasant) held a news conference last week to address concerns about conditions in Iowa's prisons.

Homan said he's concerned about inmates health, but his office is charged with protecting the correctional officers on the front line. He called for the Iowa Department of Corrections to halt prison admissions.

In response, corrections officials said it would have a trickle down effect on the state's criminal justice system.

"What we do in the prisons has an impact on jail populations across the state, and an impact on public safety in general," wrote Cord Overton, the Iowa DOC Communications Director.

"Many Iowa jails are not designed to handle large populations of inmates for an extended period of time. When our admissions are closed, we are essentially shifting the burden onto Iowa's county jails, many of which are also trying to keep their populations as low as possible due to the pandemic. " Cord Overton, Iowa Dept. of Corrections

Homan said he didn't have a solution, but indicated change is in desperate need. He also believes the DOC's plan isn't being followed consistently. That plan says inmates are quarantined for 14 days and tested multiple times before being transferred into a prison's general population. However, Homan said some prisoners were quarantined for 7 days at one facility and then 7 at another.

Overton confirmed guidance was the same across the system, but acknowledged each institution could adjust for their individual design and situation. For inmates, a policy is in place requiring them to wear a mask, but Homan says that's not consistent either.

The group said they believed DOC Director Beth Skinner's heart was in the right place, but outside political pressure is playing a role in what's being done within Iowa's prisons.

The DOC has been providing near weekly video updates over the last month. Those can be found here.

In the most recent update from Monday, Skinner said the past few weeks have been challenging, but things are moving in the right direction and the department is in a more stabilized situation. Skinner noted the DOC will continue to see positive cases, but added they're doing "everything they can" to mitigate the spread.