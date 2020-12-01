REPORT: Finkenauer in consideration for Biden’s Secretary of Labor

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- US Representative for Iowa's 1st Congressional District Abby Finkenauer is being considered as a candidate for President-elect Joe Biden's Secretary of Labor.

A report from Reuters states "three people familiar with the selection process" said Finkenauer is a contender for the position.

Jason Noble, a spokesman for Congresswoman Finkenauer, confirmed the report and provided this statement:

“In her four years in the statehouse and during her time in Congress, Congresswoman Finkenauer has always put working families first — fighting for worker protections, protecting the right to organize and advocating for made-in-America and fair-wage provisions as well as equal pay. Congresswoman Finkenauer is focused on serving Iowans by completing her term in Congress and pressing for additional action on pandemic relief that protects workers and helps families, small businesses and communities. Congresswoman Finkenauer has known President-Elect Biden for more than a decade, and trusts his leadership for working-class families.” Jason Noble, spokesman for Congresswoman Finkenauer

Finkenauer is the second-youngest woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives and is one of the first two women elected to represent Iowa in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Finkenauer served one term in the Iowa House of Representatives before she was elected to Congress in 2018.

In the 2020 election, she lost her bid for reelection to Republican Iowa House Representative Ashley Hinson, who won 51 percent to 49 percent.