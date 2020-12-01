Nevada doctor’s selfie used to claim COVID-19 is a hoax

With cases of coronavirus surging in Nevada, social media posts calling the pandemic a made-up crisis are swirling on social media as users share a doctor’s selfie from an alternative care site in Reno to make it appear no one is using the facility. Renown Regional Medical Center, which operates the auxiliary site in a parking garage, has been a primary target of other false claims suggesting that hospitals are empty in the state, which recently surpassed 150,000 virus cases. President Donald Trump shared the photo Tuesday in a tweet criticizing election results in the state.