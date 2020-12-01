Oklahoma governor declares day of prayer as virus surges

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has declared Thursday a day of prayer and fasting in the state as cases of the coronavirus surge. The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported a one-day high of 1,718 hospitalizations and 199,482 total cases since the pandemic began. Governors of both parties in other states have made similar prayer declarations. And in March, President Donald Trump issued a proclamation declaring “a National Day of Prayer.” Stitt has resisted issuing a statewide mask mandate, but has implemented measures including mask mandates in state buildings and closing bars and in-person restaurant service at 11 p.m.