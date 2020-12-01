New TVs for Allen Hospital this “Giving Tuesday 2020: Programming a Better Patient Experience”

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- For Laura Woebbeking, it's the little things in life that can help ease a patient's hospital stay.

It's that idea that's helped drive a fundraising campaign, Giving Tuesday 2020: Programming a Better Patient Experience, to upgrade all patient rooms at Allen Hospital with a 43 inch smart TV.

If you would like to donate, follow this link.

"As the director of patient experience here at Allen hospital, I've seen the patient experience through our caregivers, trying to always improve the way we deliver care to our patients," said Woebbeking, "But I saw from a different perspective, in that the TV is a patient's source of distraction, comfort, and normal."

That perspective came this past January when Woebbeking found her mother unresponsive at her home in Hudson.

"It was a moment that I had really dreaded for months because she had end stage COPD," Woebbeking said.

Her mother was rushed to Allen Hospital where she spent some time on a ventilator. Woebbeking describes her mother as being scared, confused, and anxious when she came off the ventilator.

"She really needed a sense of normal. For her, her normal was a 60 inch television," Woebbeking said with a smile.

While her mother died in early February, it's her memory and patient experience that inspired the family to set up the fundraising campaign in her honor.

Woebbeking hopes that the bigger screens will offer patient comfort but also open new doors for how patients engage with their own care.

"Imagine you turn to a channel and see pictures and descriptions, bios, of each of your care team, so your doctors and your nurses. Turn to another channel and you're seeing the your plan for the day," Woebbeking said. "So when you're going to have that x-ray, when therapy is coming, and just having a knowledge of what's happening in your care plan."

Woebbeking, her brother, and the Connie Frank Foundation each pitched in $5,000 to get the campaign started. The goal for Giving Tuesday was $35,000 to purchase 125 TVs.

Foundation staff says that donations of $281, the approximate cost of the television they intend to purchase.

Donations can be made here.