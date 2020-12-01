Kyle Krause to step down as Kum & Go CEO, son to take over

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO13)— Kum & Go CEO Kyle Krause announced Tuesday that he will step down from his role as CEO. His son, Tanner Krause, Kum & Go’s current president, will take over as the new CEO.

Kyle Krause will remain as CEO of Kum & Go’s parent company, Krause Group.

Kyle Krause became the owner and CEO of Kum & Go in 2004. Kum & Go, a convenience store chain based in Des Moines, employs nearly 5,000 workers at more than 400 stores across 11 states.

“Serving as Kum & Go CEO these past 17 years has been the privilege of a lifetime,” said Kyle Krause. “I’m blessed and lucky enough to have a son who is ready and willing and able to move into that role and understands what the role is. I’ll still have the opportunity to be involved, working with Tanner as a direct report as the Krause Group CEO.”

Tanner Krause will take over as CEO starting Jan. 1, 2021. He has served as Kum & Go’s president since June 2018. As president, he oversaw marketing, operations, human resources, information technology, finance and store development functions, according to Kum & Go.

“I feel responsibility to them to make sure that we are running a company of high integrity and of high responsibility,” said Tanner Krause. “But more so, there’s responsibility of employing 5,000 people [and] how as leader of Kum & Go we are able impact their lives. That’s the top of my priority list as the leader of Kum & Go.”

Tanner Krause graduated from Loyola University Chicago in 2010 and received a master’s degree in business administration from DePaul University in 2016. According to the company, he began stocking shelves, sweeping floors and ringing up customers at Kum & Go stores at the age of nine and continued working in stores through his high school years.

Back in September, Krause Group made headlines by purchasing a 90% stake in the Italian Serie A soccer club Parma. Krause Group also owns the Des Moines Menace, a soccer team that competes in USL League Two. Krause Group is spearheading a bid to bring a new USL Championship club to Des Moines.

