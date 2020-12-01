Jesup Christmas tree farm open for holiday season despite pandemic fears

JESUP, Iowa (KWWL) - Thanksgiving is behind us, and now, many have their minds on Christmas. However, the pandemic is making changes to many traditions and poses one of many questions. Will people still go out and buy Christmas trees?

Knowing folks may be hesitant this holiday season, the owner of Valley Creek Christmas Tree Farm, Dean Rigdon, debated on opening. However, after speaking with his wife, they decided to remain open knowing this is a tradition loved by many.

"To me it's so important to try to, especially with the kids to stay close as possible to what normal was," Rigdon said, "certainly the Christmas season."

To maintain safety, the farm will have:

hand sanitizing stations

monitor and keep count of the number of customers

employees will wear masks at all times

The farm measuring around eight acres, Rigdon says its size is what makes him believe social distancing is possible.

"We'll limit how many people are in the shop at one time, but out here in the trees, I don't think it's going to be an issue," Rigdon said.

Face masks will be optional for guests. As temperatures get colder, sleds will be made available to customers in order to pull in their chosen trees.

The Valley Creek Christmas Tree Farm is open seven days a week from sun up to sundown.