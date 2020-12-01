Italian bank UniCredit shares sink on CEO departure

MILAN (AP) — Shares in Italian bank UniCredit sank 7% on Tuesday after the bank announced overnight that CEO Jean Pierre Mustier is leaving in April due to strategy differences with the board. Mustier, 59, was appointed CEO in 2016, and has steered the bank to financial fitness through a rigorous restructuring plan. But the French executive has more recently been under pressure to merge with the weakened Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena. He said in a statement issued late Monday that his current strategies “no longer correspond to the board’s current thinking.” He said his retirement would allow the board “to elaborate a future strategy.”