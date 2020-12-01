In ’76 Days,’ a documentary portrait of lockdown in Wuhan

NEW YORK (AP) — “76 Days,” shot in Wuhan hospitals in January and February, captures a local horror before it became a global nightmare. Given the constraints at the time on footage and information from Wuhan, it’s a rare window into the infancy of the pandemic. The film is directed by the New York-based filmmaker Hao Wu, who worked with two Chinese journalists to create of a portrait of the virus epicenter. “76 Days” is being released Friday by MTV Documentary Films in more than 50 virtual cinemas. Last month, it was nominated for best documentary at the IFP Gotham Awards.