ICCSD reforming its student discipline handbook to be more equitable

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - During the 2019 - 2020 school year, Black or African American students accounted for 53% of all office referrals for bad behavior in the Iowa City Community School District. However, Black students made up just 20.5% of the entire student body.

"Our current practices are not working for all students," Amy Kortemeyer said, assistant superintendent for the district.

District administrators are now working to change those numbers by reforming the way they discipline students.

The district hosted a public input session Tuesday night for families to share concerns about the situation and propose solutions to its discipline policies and practices or "DPP".

"We're going back to the drawing board for a reason. There's something wrong with the DPP," Dasia Taylor said, a senior at Iowa City West High School.

Taylor is a member of the district's equity committee and has been very involved since her freshman year. She wants the district to track police presence on campuses and work harder to get more student voices in this process.

"Iowa City is a diverse place. If we don't have that diverse representation on all the committees that we structure...then, we don't have all the voices accounted for," Taylor said.

The district's most recent annual report also shows 211 Black students were suspended last school year while only 129 white students were; even though there were more than twice as many white students.

Parents at Tuesday's meeting suggested ideas like performance reviews for principals and VPs that include comments from students and parents.

The district has a 30-person team collecting this input and translating it into policy changes. The hope is to present an amended discipline handbook in March of next year so the school board could vote on it in April.

The district will host another input session on Thursday at 5 p.m. People can join the Zoom meeting by clicking this link.

If you can't attend one of the two sessions, the district asks you to fill out this form.