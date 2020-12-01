Hong Kong leader urges people to stay home as cases rise

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is urging residents to stay home as the city grapples with a resurgence of the coronavirus, which has infected over 500 people in the past week. Lam is asking people to “refrain from social gatherings” and says that the elderly in particular should remain at home. Many of the new infections have been tied to dance studios, and outbreaks have also been found among staff and guests at several restaurants. The new wave of infections has led authorities to tighten social distancing restrictions, including closing entertainment venues such as karaoke bars and game centers and limiting public gatherings to two people.