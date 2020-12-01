Germany bans far-right, pro-Nazi group; Police raid homes

BERLIN (AP) — Police have raided homes in three German states after the German government banned a far-right group, the interior ministry said. The German news agency dpa reported that the homes of 11 members of the far-right group Wolfsbrigade 44 were searched early Tuesday in Hesse, Mecklenburg West-Pomerania and North Rhine-Westphalia to confiscate the group’s funds and far-right propaganda material. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said, “Whoever fights against the basic values of our free society will get to feel the resolute reaction of our government.” The group’s goal is to re-establish a Nazi dictatorship, according to security officials.