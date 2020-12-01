First COVID-19 reinfection reported in Dubuque County

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Local and state health officials have ruled a nursing home resident in Dubuque has been reinfected with COVID-19. It's the first known case of reinfection in Dubuque County.

During a County Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday, Sunnycrest Manor Interim Administrator Tammy Freiburger confirmed the Iowa Department of Public Health has classified the resident as a reinfection case. She says the resident completed their 10 rays of isolation and reached the 28 day threshold of not having symptoms to be considered "recovered" by the IDPH.

A month later the resident started showing symptoms again, was tested and the results came back positive. Freiburger added the resident, like all residents and staff at long term care facilities, was tested weekly per federal regulations and tested negative week after week between the two positive results. She says the resident has made it through their second infection and is out of isolation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says some COVID-19 reinfections are expected. The CDC says based on the current information available on COVID-19, people appear to become susceptible to reinfection around 90 days after the onset of their infection. So far, reinfection appears to be uncommon during the initial 90 days after the onset of symptoms.