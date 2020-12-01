Decorah eagles missing from nest, could be nesting elsewhere

DECORAH, Iowa (KWWL) - The Raptor Resource Project who oversees the Decorah eagles say they haven't seen the raptors in Decorah nest in more than a week and a half.

According to Executive Director, John Howe, the last sighting was around Nov. 21. Howe says early winter is when the raptors start creating a nest in preparation to lay eggs in late February.

"Let's hope they're hanging out and fattening up for their own Thanksgiving feast," Howe said.

Howe says it could be possible the eagles might be making their nest elsewhere.

"We don't know for sure that they are coming back to the nest every year. It's just since 2008 they've moved nests one time," Howe said.

The two missing eagles include the current mother whose been there since the mid-2000s. Along with DM2, a male raptor who joined the project two years ago, when the previous male died. Howe believes the raptor duo are nearby.

"They're just coming off after the timeframe after their young disperse, the parents become the most migrant they get away from their nest area," Howe said.

The raptor duo is suspected to be checking out farms or the Upper Iowa River for food.

"They typically in that time period, disappear for days or weeks and we're just coming into the nesting period from there so, it's a hit or miss thing," Howe said.

Howe says it's a waiting game to see if the raptors will return.

"They've surprised us before, there's no exact perfect model to know exactly what's going on," Howe said.

