Dec. 1: Over 5,000 new COVID-19 recoveries in Iowa

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 1,906 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 230,902.

The state's website says that of the 230,902 people who have tested positive, 137,433 have recovered. This is 5,223 more recoveries than what the state reported Monday.

The state is reporting 24 additional deaths within this time frame, bringing the state's death toll to 2,427.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (137,433) and the number of deaths (2,427) from the total number of cases (230,902) shows there are currently 91,042 active positive cases in the state.

There were 129 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 1,172, which is up from 1,162. Of those hospitalizations, 235 are in the ICU (up from 224 yesterday) and 144 are on ventilators (down from 147 yesterday).

In Iowa, there were 4,589 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,215,675 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (1,906 positive tests divided by 4,589 tests given) is 41.5 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 18 new cases since 10 a.m. Monday, leaving a total of 11,652 cases in the county (10,905 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 747 Serology positive cases). There have been 78 more recoveries since Sunday, leaving a total of 6,549 recoveries. There was one additional death, leaving a total of 135 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 17.4 percent.

LINN COUNTY

The Linn County dashboard has been experiencing a delay of reporting numbers since the week of Nov. 2 due to changes in how the Iowa Department of Public Health reports positive cases.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing four fewer cases since 10 a.m. Monday, leaving a total of 14,417 cases. There have been 71 more recoveries, leaving a total of 6,537 recoveries. There were six additional deaths, leaving a total of 189 deaths. There are 65 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 15.6 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Tuesday, there are 80 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Monday. This brings the total to 9,663 reported cases. There have been 107 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 6,390 recoveries. There were no additional deaths, leaving the total at 37 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 11.9 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Tuesday, there are 33 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Monday. This brings the total to 9,276 reported cases. There were 200 more recoveries reported for a total of 6,118. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 91 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 16.0 percent.

