China #MeToo case heads to court after 2-year delay

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A high profile case of sexual harassment in China’s #MeToo movement involving a well-known Chinese state TV host will be tried in court Wednesday in Beijing after pending for more than two years. In 2018, as the #MeToo movement spread globally and women came forward to share their stories of assault and harassment, a young Chinese woman named Zhou Xiaoxuan publicly accused CCTV host Zhu Jun of groping and forcibly kissing her when she was an intern. The movement was met with great pushback in China, where those who spoke up had to deal with government pressure as well as countering lawsuits from the accused men.