Cedar Falls teen set to compete for hatchet throwing world title

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) – Put a hatchet in the hands of Braeden Farmer, and the high school junior knows exactly what to do with it.

“I've thrown some axes at summer camps and stuff,” says Farmer, “but I really didn't start throwing until we opened, and it was my first time, just like everyone else.”

Braeden works at Hurling Hatchet in Cedar Falls for his father Paul and Paul's business partner Mark Mayfield. He went viral earlier this year for a video showing hitting a mark dead-on while throwing a hatchet while doing a hand-stand.

Breaden, however, is much more than just trick shots. Recently he qualified for the big one, the World Ax Throwing League World Championships in Atlanta, Georgia. The competition is set for this Saturday and Sunday. He did this despite competing for barely over a year.

“It was pretty exciting. I wasn't expecting it at all,” he says, “I was really hoping, but kind of had my doubts.”

The hatchet event features just 128 of the planet's top competitors, from more than 23 different countries. At just 17 years old, Braeden is the youngest one.

“I mean, he's young, and a lot of the throwers are older and middle aged,” says Mayfield, who's competed with Farmer on multiple occasions, “There are some young throwers, but I feel he has a chance to win it.”

“The goal is to go down there and compete against the best people in the world, have fun, and try to win,” Braeden adds.