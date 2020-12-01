Car crash in Clinton County leaves two injured

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) — The Iowa State Patrol is reporting a car accident that happened around 7:20 this morning. The accident took place on Highway 136 east of 340th Ave.

A 2004 Chevy Malibu Maxx, which was driven by a 14-year-old minor, was heading east on Highway 136.

The driver then crossed the centerline, corrected to the right shoulder, over corrected, slid sideways and hit the front of 2005 Chevy Impala driven by a 22-year-old.

The Malibu rolled onto it's side. Both drivers were sent to area hospitals for injuries.