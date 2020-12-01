Europe’s medical agency eyes safety of 2 COVID-19 vaccines

BERLIN (AP) — The European Medicines Agency said it would convene a meeting on Dec. 29 to decide if there is enough data about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for it to be approved. The agency also said Tuesday it could decide as early as Jan. 12 whether to approve an experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. In a statement, the EU medicines regulator said it had already begun a “rolling review” of the vaccine based on laboratory data previously submitted by Moderna and would now assess data on how well the vaccine triggers an immune response and whether it is safe enough for broad use across Europe.