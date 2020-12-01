Global stocks gain on stronger Asian trade, manufacturing

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks are higher after Chinese manufacturing improved, South Korea reported stronger exports and Australia’s central bank left its benchmark lending rate at a record low. Markets in London, Frankfurt, Shanghai and Tokyo advanced as investors looked ahead to U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s appearance before legislators a day after he said the pace of recovery is moderating. U.S. futures were up after Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 turned in its biggest monthly gain since April. Investors are optimistic about the development of a possible coronavirus vaccine despite caution about the short-term economic impact of rising virus cases in the United States and Europe.