Argentina cops search office of 2nd doctor in Maradona case

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The investigation into Diego Maradona’s death has brought police raids on the office and home of the psychiatrist who cared for the soccer star and is being investigated for possible medical negligence. Officers on Tuesday entered an apartment used by Agustina Cosachov for consultations in Buenos Aires, while another group of police searched her private home. The search came two days after police raided the office and home of a neurosurgeon who participated in surgery on Maradona for bleeding on the brain in early November. The two doctors were part of a medical team that had been treating the former player since the operation. He died of a heart attack last week.