Alaska man charged in the shooting deaths of aunt, 3 cousins

An Alaska man has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his aunt and three cousins. Malachi Maxon is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in the shootings early Monday morning north of Anchorage. Charging documents filed Tuesday in Palmer District Court say two of the cousins he killed were 7 and 10 years old. Maxon was also charged with first-degree attempted murder, theft, vehicle theft, assault and attempted escape. A message seeking comment from the Public Defender Agency in Palmer was not immediately returned.