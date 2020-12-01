Activists see threat to territory for isolated Indigenous

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s Indigenous affairs agency has launched an expedition that activists fear could endanger a large protected area for isolated people in the Amazon region. It’s an area that has been targeted for development by ranchers, miners and other land-hungry interests. The mission went forward even though prosecutors in the city of Altamira this week warned the National Indian Foundation that officials could face legal sanctions unless they called off the expedition, which potentially could lead to decertification or reduction of the Ituna-Itata reserve. It’s been at least 35 years — when military rule ended — since any designated Indigenous territory in Brazil has been eliminated or reduced in size.