Wisconsin Gov. Evers certifies Biden win over Trump in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wisconsin (WKOW) — Gov. Tony Evers today certified the results of the Nov. 3 general election and signed off on the slate of electors for Joe Biden.

“Today I carried out my duty to certify the November 3rd election, and as required by state and federal law, I've signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris,” said Gov. Evers. “I want to thank our clerks, election administrators, and poll workers across our state for working tirelessly to ensure we had a safe, fair, and efficient election. Thank you for all your good work.”

Earlier Monday, Chairperson Ann Jacobs of the Wisconsin Elections Commission made what election officials call "a determination" of the recount in Wisconsin's presidential race.

With the determination made, President Donald Trump's campaign now has five days to appeal the results of the recount.