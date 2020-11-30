White House Christmas decor gives nod to 1st responders

WASHINGTON (AP) — This year’s White House Christmas decorations highlight first responders and frontline workers who are being challenged by the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

They also give a nod to Melania Trump’s redesigned Rose Garden. It’s the final Christmas in the White House for the Trump family.

The first lady says “America the Beautiful” was her theme and that the decor was inspired by Americans’ shared appreciation “for our traditions, values and history.”

Workers on the front lines of a pandemic are recognized in the Red Room with a Christmas tree dotted with handmade ornaments, as well as other decorations around the parlor.