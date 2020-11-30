Waterloo City Council pauses in-person meetings due to COVID-19

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) — The City of Waterloo will temporarily halt in-person hybrid council meetings beginning Monday, Dec. 7.

This decision was made due to the rising community spread of the coronavirus. Waterloo City Council will hold their meetings virtually through Zoom.

Meetings will be available to the public through Waterloo Public Access TV on Mediacom 17 or 74-4, and on the City’s YouTube channel.

Anyone who is interested in speaking at a future meeting can click here to register.

There will be no Waterloo City Council meeting tonight.