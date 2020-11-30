UPDATE: Cedar Rapids Police arrest suspect for hit-and-run that injured woman

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids Police Department has arrested a suspect for a hit-and-run accident that seriously injured a 34-year-old woman on Nov. 9.

25-year-old Cardel Redmond was arrested on Sunday after an investigation determined that he was driving a stolen truck when he struck a minivan driven by the victim on 33rd Avenue SW near 18th Street SW. Following the accident, he then left the scene.

The driver of the minivan, Haley Wiebel, had to be extricated from the vehicle. Wiebel was taken to a hospital for several traumatic injuries.

Redmond was arrested for Hit and Run, Driving While License under Suspension, and Driving Left of Center.

He was also arrested for three burglaries prior to the accident. Redmond was charged with stealing a pickup truck from Cancun Mexican Grill & Bar, and breaking into two AT&T stores.