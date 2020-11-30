TRACKING: Cooler temperatures to round out November

Today: There will be some clouds to start off the day, but the sky becomes mostly sunny and it will be chilly. High temperatures reach the lower 30s this afternoon. It will be a bit breezy, especially this morning. Winds will be north/northwest 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph at times.

Tonight: Clear and cool with temperatures falling back into the teens. The wind will be light out of the north around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A mostly sunny sky is expected. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s, typical for early December standards. The wind will be light.

Much of the next week and a half will be quiet, overall. The sky will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny, with temperatures generally in the upper 30s to middle 40s.