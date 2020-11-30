TRACKING: Cooler temperatures stick around

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy for today. Northwest winds will be from 10-20 mph. Winds will begin to diminish in the late afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will be cold today and only in the low to mid 30s.

Tonight: Clear skies and cold temperatures for our overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid-teens. Northwest winds will be calm.

Tuesday: The sunshine continues on Tuesday. High temperatures will increase a tad and will be in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest winds will be between 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies for Tuesday night, with low temperatures near 20 degrees.

Wednesday: A system will pass to the south of Iowa midweek, so we’ll miss out on any precipitation from it. We’ll just be left with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be near 40 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies remain for the rest of the work week, with high temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.