TRACKING: A quiet start to December

Tonight: The sky is clear, and the wind is light. This results in temperatures dropping into the teens by morning. A few degrees below normal.

Tuesday: We start the month of December off sunny with a light wind. High temperatures are near normal, in the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday Night: Not much change with a clear sky and a light wind. Low temperatures are in the mid-teens by morning.

Wednesday-Sunday: The weather is quiet with temperatures slightly above normal. Mostly sunny to partly each day with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.