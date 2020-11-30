Tickets for the 2021 Iowa State Fair on sale now

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- With the winter season upon us, the Iowa State Fair is looking forward to next summer as tickets are now available online for the 2021 state fair.

Due to the coronavirus, the Iowa State Fair was canceled in 2020 for the first time since World War II. The fair had been scheduled for August 13-23.

We're looking forward to brighter, warmer days ahead and the 2021 Iowa State Fair! 🎸🎁🎡 Perfect for stocking stuffers, we have a variety of options for everyone on your list, from admission, to Grandstand, to rides and cookies! Available now at https://t.co/YASp1OkSI6. ☺️🎄 pic.twitter.com/phAnbApUhC — Iowa State Fair (@IowaStateFair) November 30, 2020

The 2021 Fair is set to take place August 12-22. Advanced admission tickets, select Grandstand tickets and more are available at www.iowastatefair.org. The Iowa State Fair ticket offices are not open at this time.

Advanced adult admission tickets are $9 per ticket ($14 at the gate); advanced child tickets are $5 ($8 at the gate). The deadline to order your printed tickets and coupons is December 16, 2020.

Grandstand Concert tickets are currently available for shows including: