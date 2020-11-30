Thai protest leaders hear police charges of defaming king

BANGKOK (AP) — Five leaders of Thailand’s pro-democracy movement have reported to police to acknowledge charges that they defamed the king, the most serious of many offenses of which they stand accused. The five are part of the student-led movement that for several months has been campaigning for the prime minister and his government to step down, the constitution to be amended to make it more democratic and the monarchy be reformed to make it more accountable. The demand about the monarchy is the most radical and controversial, because by tradition the institution has been considered untouchable, the bedrock element of Thai nationalism. It is considered taboo to publicly criticize the monarch, and insulting or defaming key royals is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.