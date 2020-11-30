Online class a safe way to finish the semester if students stay secluded

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - Iowa's three public universities put a lot of thought into how they would handle the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas; given that many students would likely travel and be exposed to COVID-19.

Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa both arranged their fall semesters to end before Thanksgiving. So, their students are now on holiday break.

Administrators at the University of Iowa chose to move fully-online the final three weeks instead.

"Having online classes is a good idea. And that does eliminate the school's responsibility from them getting them sick," Sabrina Frazier said, a freshman at the U of I.

The university tried to move as many classes online as possible to start the semester, too. Frazier was one of many to never have an in-person class.

While she felt safer, she had to abandon her original major of environmental science. She says the lab courses just weren't the same over the computer.

"I'm a hands-on learner and I don't learn well when I'm taking a lab through a computer screen," Frazier said, who's now an environmental policy major.

Frazier is from Cedar Falls and made the short drive home to have a socially-distanced dinner with her mom for Thanksgiving.

"It still wasn't a traditional Thanksgiving," she said.

While she doesn't have to be in Iowa City to take her final exams, she didn't feel right returning home when she'd potentially been exposed to the virus in Iowa City.

"I felt it was my responsibility not to add to the fear," Frazier said.

The university says about 45% of its on-campus students responded to a survey saying they planned to stay in their dorms throughout the end of the semester. If they stay secluded, their presence shouldn't contribute to the local spread of the virus.

"Whether you're here in Johnson County with us --or at home-- doing the mitigation measures that we've been practicing since the beginning of the pandemic will be important," Sam Jarvis said, community health manager for Johnson County Public Health.

Frazier said she's skeptical that students will still do risky things like party indoors during the final three weeks but hopes people realize the deadly effects it can have.

"It needs to be pressed on the students a little more that they also have a responsibility outside of campus," Frazier said.