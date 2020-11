CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. (KWWL) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a deadly shooting.

Police were called to a home in the 400 block of F Avenue NW just before 11 a.m. on Nov. 30.

That's where police found a victim's body.

Police are still on scene.

A person of interest is being questioned.

Police believe this was a targeted incident.

