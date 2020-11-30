Nov. 30: Iowa reports 1,200 new cases, 28 more deaths

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 1,200 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 228,996.

The state's website says that of the 228,996 people who have tested positive, 132,210 have recovered. This is 1,111 more recoveries than what the state reported Sunday.

The state is reporting 28 additional deaths within this time frame, bringing the state's death toll to 2,403.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (132,210) and the number of deaths (2,403) from the total number of cases (228,996) shows there are currently 94,383 active positive cases in the state.

There were 138 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 1,162, which is down from 1,175. Of those hospitalizations, 224 are in the ICU (down from 235 yesterday) and 147 are on ventilators (down from 151 yesterday).

In Iowa, there were 3,031 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,211,086 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (1,200 positive tests divided by 3,031 tests given) is 39.6 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 73 new cases since 10 a.m. Sunday, leaving a total of 11,634 cases in the county (10,887 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 747 Serology positive cases). There have been 52 more recoveries since Sunday, leaving a total of 6,471 recoveries. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 134 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 17.6 percent.

LINN COUNTY

The Linn County dashboard has been experiencing a delay of reporting numbers since the week of Nov. 2 due to changes in how the Iowa Department of Public Health reports positive cases.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 147 more cases since 10 a.m. Sunday, leaving a total of 14,421 cases. There have been 80 more recoveries, leaving a total of 6,466 recoveries. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 183 deaths. There are 98 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 16.9 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Monday, there are 64 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Sunday. This brings the total to 9,583 reported cases. There have been 52 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 6,283 recoveries. There was one additional death, leaving the total at 37 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 12 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Monday, there are 34 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Sunday. This brings the total to 9,243 reported cases. There were 63 more recoveries reported for a total of 5,918. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 91 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 16.9 percent.

