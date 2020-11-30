Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 61, Woodbine 50
Akron-Westfield 45, Westwood, Sloan 42
Aplington-Parkersburg 82, BCLUW, Conrad 34
Bishop Garrigan 70, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 65
Central Clinton, DeWitt 61, Solon 56
Fremont Mills, Tabor 71, Heartland Christian 28
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 74, Lawton-Bronson 40
Grand View Christian 68, Albia 56
Indianola 74, North Polk, Alleman 50
Lewis Central 54, Sioux City, North 35
New Hampton 54, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 44
Ridge View 62, Alta-Aurelia 42
Rockford 60, Clarksville 30
South Central Calhoun 60, Audubon 27
South Winneshiek, Calmar 58, Postville 43
Southwest Valley 81, Griswold 37
Spirit Lake 67, Forest City 52
Vinton-Shellsburg 74, Belle Plaine 45
Winterset 78, Creston 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Crestwood, Cresco vs. Denver, ccd.
Davenport, North vs. Burlington, ppd.
Decorah vs. Wahlert, Dubuque, ppd.
Keokuk vs. Mediapolis, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aplington-Parkersburg 55, BCLUW, Conrad 40
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 70, Eagle Grove 41
Clarksville 53, Rockford 31
Creston 60, Winterset 34
Earlham 50, Grand View Christian 49
East Mills 56, Diagonal 16
Estherville Lincoln Central 66, Algona 35
Fort Madison 60, Davis County, Bloomfield 50
Fremont Mills, Tabor 76, Heartland Christian 8
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 57, Lawton-Bronson 44
Griswold 45, Southeast Valley 41
Harlan 34, Treynor 25
Indianola 56, North Polk, Alleman 54
Louisa-Muscatine 54, Durant-Bennett 38
MVAO-CO-U 56, Missouri Valley 35
Madrid 44, Ankeny Christian Academy 20
Mount Ayr 29, Clarke, Osceola 26
Nodaway Valley 63, Clarinda 19
Ridge View 83, Alta-Aurelia 42
South Central Calhoun 62, Audubon 48
South Winneshiek, Calmar 45, Postville 37
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 48, New Hampton 40
Underwood 44, Shenandoah 27
Wahlert, Dubuque 69, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 30
Waterloo Christian School 50, West Central, Maynard 47, 2OT
Westwood, Sloan 59, Akron-Westfield 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Grinnell vs. South Tama County, Tama, ppd.
Independence vs. Charles City, ppd.
Mount Pleasant vs. Ottumwa, ppd.
