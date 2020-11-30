Iran begins funeral for slain military nuclear scientist

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has begun a funeral for a recently killed scientist who founded the Islamic Republic’s military nuclear program in the early 2000s. State TV broadcast the ceremony Monday showing the service for Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. Fakhrizadeh was killed in a military-style ambush Friday on the outskirts of Tehran which reportedly saw a truck bomb explode and gunmen open fire on the scientist. Iran has blamed Israel for the attack. Israel, long suspected of killing Iranian nuclear scientists over the last decade, has declined to comment on the killing.