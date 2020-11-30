Iowa virus deaths increase, hospitalizations fall

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa coronavirus deaths continued to increase in the past two weeks as the state ends November posting 687 deaths. That’s a 34% increase from the 512 deaths reported in October. Iowa reported 28 additional deaths on Monday, pushing the state total to 2,403. There were 1,200 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations continued to fall but some health care officials are expressing concern that they may rise again if Thanksgiving gatherings caused additional virus spread as expected.