Iowa State has only one bad scenario to prevent playing title game

(KWWL) — It's been 108 years since Iowa State last won a conference football title.

After rallying past Texas on Saturday, the Cyclones, now in all likelihood, will get a chance to play for one on Dec. 19

It all came down to one great drive in the final minutes. With the Cyclones down four, Brock Purdy led the offense 69 yards in one minute and 44 seconds.

As Breece Hall put the Cyclones up three with a two yard touchdown run, the defense held.

Texas missed a long field goal, and Iowa State is on the doorstep of playing in their first ever title game, something Matt Campbell envisioned when he first arrived in Ames five years ago.

And here's how close Iowa State is:

There's only one single scenario where the Cyclones don't make the title game, and everything on this graphic has to happen.

Considering one thing on here is Kansas beating Texas, it seems highly unlikely.

In fact, Iowa State can clinch tonight if Kansas state knocks off Baylor.