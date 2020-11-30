Iowa jumps to No. 3, Garza earns Big Ten honor

IOWA CITY (KWWL) -- The Iowa Hawkeyes jumped a couple of notches to No. 3 in the week 2 Associated Press poll. The ranking, the highest for Iowa since early 2016, comes after a pair of dominant wins over Southern and North Carolina Central.

The Big Ten tabbed Iowa center Luka Garza as the conference player of the week following a pair of monster performances.

Garza averaged 33.5 points in the win. That included a 41 point performance against Southern, a game in which he tallied 36 points in the first half alone.