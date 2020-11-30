Iowa City Police respond to multiple reports of shots being fired

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) — Iowa City Police responded to multiple reports of shots being fired near the 3000 block of East Court Street on Friday, Nov. 27.

While officers responded, they received additional calls reporting more shots being fired in the 400 block of South Scott Boulevard.

Witnesses reported that a dark-skinned man had exited a tan sedan and fired multiple shots. A second dark-skinned man was also seen on foot with a gun in the 400 block of Scott.

The tan vehicle was last seen leaving the area southbound on Scott at a high rate of speed.

Iowa City Police believe these two incidents are related. No injures were reported and no additional information is currently available.